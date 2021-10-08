Miya Marcano Update: Family Releases Video Of Suspected Killer

Nineteen-year-old college student Miya Marcano's lifeless body was discovered last week 18 miles west of her home in Orlando, Florida.

Marcano was apparently murdered by Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments where she lived.

Caballero reportedly had a romantic interest in Marcano, but she repeatedly rebuffed him. He was found dead of an apparent suicide on September 2.

A new video released by Marcano's family this week provides additional context about the tragic case.

