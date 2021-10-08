Joe Buck's Curse Victimizes Jason Myers In Seahawks' Loss To Rams

Joe Buck of Fox Sports is one of the NFL announcers who are known for jinxing field goals. Among Buck's most popular jinxing moments happened during the 2020 NFL season where the victim was Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker. During the game between the Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, Tucker flanked a 36-yard field goal after Buck mentioned that he had 70-straight makes from inside the 40.

Just when everyone thought that Buck's jinxing is already over, another player has recently fallen victim to his curse.