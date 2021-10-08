Eighteen Former NBA Players Charged With Fraud

Eighteen former NBA (National Basketball Association) players were charged Thursday with attempting to defraud the league's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million.

Among the defendants are Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

As reported by NBC News, Anthony Allen's wife Desiree Allen is also facing charges.

