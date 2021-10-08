'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Arrested For Fraud Charges

Brittish Williams is in deep legal trouble. The former Basketball Wives LA star has been indicted on identity theft and several fraud charges.

According to court records, Williams was arrested in St. Louis on Thursday and pleaded not guilty of her charges. She is facing multiple fraud charges -- five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft.