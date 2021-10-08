Man Kills Pharmacist Brother For 'Poisoning People' With Coronavirus Vaccines

As soon as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, it became clear that only safe and effective vaccines could lead to a return to normalcy.

But conspiracy theories about vaccinations have caused unprecedented vaccine hesitancy, with millions around the world refusing to get their COVID-19 shots even though they are safe, free and widely available.

Conspiratorial thinking appears to have driven one Maryland man to kill three individuals last week, including his own brother, who was a pharmacist.

Read more below.