Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Discusses Gruesome Injury A Year Before He Faces Logan Ryan & Giants Again

It has been almost a year since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a gruesome injury. In the third quarter of their game against the New York Giants last season, Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle after being tackled by cornerback Logan Ryan.

The Cowboys still managed to beat the Giants even without their starting quarterback, but they lost Prescott for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season. On Sunday night, Prescott is set to face the Giants again on the same week and the same arena where he suffered an injury.