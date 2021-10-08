Nicki Minaj Shows Up to 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Reunion, Twitter Freaks Out

Nicki Minaj appears to have hosted at least a portion of the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 reunion, which was filmed on Thursday, October 7, and Twitter is absolutely freaking out about it.

Host, Andy Cohen, shared a series of photos on Instagram, and on his Instagram Stories, confirming that the musician, who has long been a fan of the Bravo reality series, was present when the cast, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton, reunited for the upcoming special.