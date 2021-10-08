Nicki Minaj Shows Up to 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Reunion, Twitter Freaks Out

Lindsay Cronin

Nicki Minaj appears to have hosted at least a portion of the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 reunion, which was filmed on Thursday, October 7, and Twitter is absolutely freaking out about it.

Host, Andy Cohen, shared a series of photos on Instagram, and on his Instagram Stories, confirming that the musician, who has long been a fan of the Bravo reality series, was present when the cast, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton, reunited for the upcoming special.

Andy Cohen Confirmed the News on Instagram

"It’s the reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight [Nicki Minaj] surprised the [Real Housewives of Potomac cast] and did her own thing! #AndyConda," Cohen wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo.

Minaj also shared the same photo of herself and Andy at the event on her own Instagram account, along with the caption, "GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON [Bravo TV] [Andy Cohen] #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile."

Twitter Can't Wait to See Nicki Minaj on the 'RHOP' Reunion

"Nicki hosting the RHOP Reunion is iconic can’t wait to see it Nicki looks absolutely stunning," one person wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of Nicki sporting long blonde hair, a black top and matching blazer, and layered silver necklaces.

Another person suspected that with Minaj hosting the reunion, Bravo was sure to see a major increase in viewers when the multi-part special premieres later this year.

"It’s gonna give 'the most viewed reunion in housewives history,'" the person wrote on Twitter.

Did Nicki Minaj's Salary Impact the 'RHONY' Reunion?

Someone else on Twitter said that when it came to the money Bravo likely put up to ensure Minaj's participation with The Real Housewives of New York City, that pay have gotten in the way of the reunion special of The Real Housewives of New York City, which was canceled last month after a poorly rated 13th season of the long-running Bravo reality show.

"Wow so it actually happened, so that’s where the RHONY reunion budget went," the person suspected.

Nicki Minaj's Appearance is a Major Milestone for the Franchise

Also on Twitter, a man said that when it came to Cohen's thoughts on Minaj's addition to the reunion special, he was likely quite thrilled about what it would mean for the future of the Real Housewives franchise.

"When they got Nicki Minaj to host the #RHOP reunion and she posted pics with Andy on her insta for her 159 million followers to see, Andy realized Real Housewives won’t be ending anytime soon and he’ll be producing these shows until his very last days on earth. He’s so happy," the person shared.

To see more of The Real Housewives of Potomac cast, don't miss new episodes of the series' sixth season, which are currently airing on Bravo every Sunday night at 8/7c.

