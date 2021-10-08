Trending Stories
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Lisa Rinna in a white top and dangling earrings.
Shutterstock | 564025
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Bravo's 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered in October 2020, is nearing its end. And, as fans prepare for the highly-anticipated four-part reunion special, they are also wondering about the series' potential 12th season.

Brought to the network by executive producers Alex Baskin, Dave Rupel, Douglas Ross, Christopher Cullen, Toni Gallagher, and Andy Cohen, RHOBH currently stars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, all of whom are expected to return for season 12.

When is the Release Date of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12?

Lisa Rinna at 'RHOBH' reunion in purple dress.
Bravo | YouTube

While Bravo has not yet confirmed plans for RHOBH season 12, the series continues to bring in high ratings for the network, which is sure to lead to its renewal.

In addition to that, cameras were recently spotted at the home of Kyle Richards as she and some of her cast mates, including Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley, celebrated the 13th birthday of her daughter, Portia Umansky.

So, if filming on Season 12 has already begun, fans should expect to see a premiere date set for sometime in mid-2022.

Who is in the Cast of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12?

Lisa Rinna in a floral-print two-piece.
Shutterstock | 673594

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna are the longest-running cast members of RHOBH, with Richards being the very longest and the only full-time cast member still appearing on the show from Season 1.

Rinna joined the show in 2014 for Season 5 and both Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the following year for Season 6.

Both Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke began appearing in 2020 for Season 10 and the newest member of the show, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, joined for Season 11.

What is 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 About?

Lisa Rinna wears a pink dress with white belt.
Shutterstock | 564025

Because the 12th season of RHOBH has yet to be confirmed, there is no official trailer, nor is there any real way to know for sure what the new episodes could entail. That said, fans are sure to see more of Erika Jayne's legal drama with Thomas Girardi as the series continues.

Amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11, Jayne and Girardi were accused of embezzling $2 million from his former clients, who were owed settlement money after losing loved ones in a plane crash in 2018.

Kyle Richards Recently Spoke of 'RHOBH' Season 12

Kyle Richards smiles in black with hair down.
Shutterstock | 2914948

While speaking to the Pedestrian earlier this week, Richards said that while she has not yet signed a contract for Season 12, she will eventually walk away from the long-running Bravo reality show.

"Every year I think ‘Oh, it’s a given,’ but you kind of wait and see how you feel, and then, you know, they start bringing it up again to see where your head’s at. I’ve been here a long time [and] eventually I’m gonna have to walk away!"

