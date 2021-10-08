'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Bravo's 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered in October 2020, is nearing its end. And, as fans prepare for the highly-anticipated four-part reunion special, they are also wondering about the series' potential 12th season.
Brought to the network by executive producers Alex Baskin, Dave Rupel, Douglas Ross, Christopher Cullen, Toni Gallagher, and Andy Cohen, RHOBH currently stars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, all of whom are expected to return for season 12.