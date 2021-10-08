Trending Stories
Selena Gomez's Dating History: Justin Bieber & The Weeknd To Chris Evans Rumors

Close-up of Selena Gomez wearing feather wrap at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Selena Gomez's most talked-about romance is with Justin Bieber, but the 29-year-old singer and actress has been linked to several famous names from both the music and film industry.

While fans may have forgotten about her fling with Nick Jonas back in 2008 or the fact that she briefly dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner in 2009, the Texas native has been involved with quite a few Hollywood heartthrobs over the years. That includes her liaison with Orlando Bloom, as well as her rumored relationship with One Direction's Niall Horan.

These days Gomez is reportedly single and can be seen snuggling her pet pooch on Instagram to the delight of her whopping 267 million followers -- although the rumor mill says otherwise.

The "Baila Conmigo" singer "is not looking for something serious now and is in no rush to settle down as her priority continues to be her health, career and philanthropy work," a source told E! Online in June.

Scroll for a timeline of her ex-boyfriends and long-term relationships.

2010-2014, 2017-2018: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez pose together on the red carpet in 2011.
Shutterstock | 1092671

With the new Justin Bieber: Never Say Never documentary due to air on Netflix at the end of the month, people are getting nostalgic over Jelena. As many may recall, it all started when the Spring Breakers actress and the Canadian singer, now 27, were spotted getting waffles at IHOP back in December 2010. From that moment, they would embark on a long and tumultuous love affair that made headlines at every turn and ended eight years later with Bieber marrying supermodel Hailey Baldwin.

The celebrity couple was on and off for the first four years, with the two officially breaking up for the first time in April 2014, after Gomez found provocative pics and texts from Kylie Jenner on Bieber's phone. This reportedly led to a "huge fight" at Coachella, with Gomez unfriending Jenner on Instagram.

It was after this separation that the Another Cinderella Story actress hooked up with The Lord of the Rings star. Gomez and Bloom later rekindled their romance in May 2016 for a PDA-filled escapade in Las Vegas.

But back to Bieber (who, in the meantime, allegedly romanced Bloom's estranged wife Miranda Kerr, which lead to a brawl with Legolas himself in Ibiza. Just two months after splitting up, Jelena was back on in June 2014, this time lasting through October when Kendall Jenner reportedly got in the middle.

Fast-forward three years, and Gomez and Bieber were once again an item in October 2017. The pair made a public display of their affections up until March 2018 when they parted ways for good.

2015: Zedd

Zedd poses with his hands in his jeans pockets at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

After Gomez broke up with Bieber for the second time in October 2014, the singer and actress-turned-makeup-queen found love with Zedd (whose real name is Anton Zaslavski). The Russian-German DJ, record producer, and songwriter, 32, was in the picture between January and March 2015, although they didn't really publicly confirm their relationship.

Dating rumors first sparked after she appeared in his "I Want You To Know" single and music video. Rumors continued flying when the two started popping up in each other's Instagram feeds, with one particular photo of Gomez in bed, which you can see below, sending fans crazy.

Zedd later opened up about what it was like dating Gomez and how the two were incessantly hounded by the media.

"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into," he said in an interview. "She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

2017: The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala.
Shutterstock | 1595156

When Gomez and The Weekend, 31, got together in January 2017, the internet completely lost it. Paparazzi photos of the pair making out outside of Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica emerged just two months after the Canadian singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) broke up with Bella Hadid, sending fans into a frenzy.

The new couple waited until April to go Instagram-official (post given below), and later turned heads at the Met Gala (pictured above).

Soon after they first became involved, it was reported The Weeknd had "always had a thing for Selena." The pair stayed together for 10 months, up until October, weathering her kidney transplant together.

After Gomez and The Weeeknd broke up, a source told People: “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

2021: Chris Evans (Rumored)

Chris Evans wears blue suit at an event.
Shutterstock | 673594

While this is yet to be confirmed, Twitter has been speculating lately about a possible romance between Gomez and Chris Evans, 40. The Only Murders in the Building actress and the Marvel dreamboat have been hanging out since October 1 when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles studio.

Although the superstars could simply be working on a project together, dating rumors inevitably started swirling after the two were seen leaving the same restaurant. Evans also reportedly started following Gomez on Instagram.

Twitter is definitely loving the prospect of seeing Captain America and the Princess Protection Program star together, and fan reactions are simply adorable.

"Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors make me so happy bc IVE BEEN SAYING he needs a Cancer woman in his life period," tweeted one person.

"Honestly if someone was going to date my man chris evans then I’m glad it’s Selena Gomez," said another user.

