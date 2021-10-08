Selena Gomez's Dating History: Justin Bieber & The Weeknd To Chris Evans Rumors

Selena Gomez's most talked-about romance is with Justin Bieber, but the 29-year-old singer and actress has been linked to several famous names from both the music and film industry.

While fans may have forgotten about her fling with Nick Jonas back in 2008 or the fact that she briefly dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner in 2009, the Texas native has been involved with quite a few Hollywood heartthrobs over the years. That includes her liaison with Orlando Bloom, as well as her rumored relationship with One Direction's Niall Horan.

These days Gomez is reportedly single and can be seen snuggling her pet pooch on Instagram to the delight of her whopping 267 million followers -- although the rumor mill says otherwise.

The "Baila Conmigo" singer "is not looking for something serious now and is in no rush to settle down as her priority continues to be her health, career and philanthropy work," a source told E! Online in June.

Scroll for a timeline of her ex-boyfriends and long-term relationships.