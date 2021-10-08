Katie Holmes Stuns In Futuristic Nightie Look With Blonde Hair

Katie Holmes has delivered a photo nobody ever expected, posing in a skimpy white nightie and while throwing her head back - and she's blonde. The 42-year old Dawson's Creek alum and ex to Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise is fresh from an Instagram update documenting her latest magazine feature, and it was no ordinary look from the mom of one as she continues to wow her followers.

Posting on Thursday, Katie stunned fans while barely recognizable in a futuristic and lit-up snap. Check it out below.