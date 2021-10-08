Trending Stories
Katie Holmes Stuns In Futuristic Nightie Look With Blonde Hair

Katie Holmes close up with a bob
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Katie Holmes has delivered a photo nobody ever expected, posing in a skimpy white nightie and while throwing her head back - and she's blonde. The 42-year old Dawson's Creek alum and ex to Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise is fresh from an Instagram update documenting her latest magazine feature, and it was no ordinary look from the mom of one as she continues to wow her followers.

Posting on Thursday, Katie stunned fans while barely recognizable in a futuristic and lit-up snap. Check it out below.

Not Her Usual Look

Katie Holmes poses glamorously in a skirt

Holmes, regularly photographed in her enviable casual wardrobe as she hits up streets of NYC - often with teen daughter Suri Cruise - stunned fans while dancing and snapped in motion. Shot against a gray backdrop, the brunette sported white-blonde hair, although the overall monochrome finish may well have edited her hair to its peroxide finish.

Katie highlighted her slender frame in an old-fashioned and lacy white nightgown dress, tagging Les Femmes Publiques magazine and thanking her photographer and entire glam team.

See The Photo Below

Katie took to her caption saying it was an "honor to work with such an amazing and talented team of people!" adding in a red heart emoji. The post now sits at over 15,000 likes and was followed by a more recognizable shot of the actress rocking a choppy brown bob and frilly blouse while gracing the magazine's cover. Here, she honored the "fun day" she had while on the shoot.

"Beautiful photo," one fan replied, with others likening Holmes to daughter Suri. More after the snap.

Gushing Over Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes carrying infant Suri
Shutterstock | 921176

Katie, who recently shared an incredibly rare photo of herself tying up Suri's shoes while on a street, has been opening up on mothering one of the world's most famous celeb kids.

"I love her so much," she told In Style. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it." Suri turned 15 in April of this year, celebrating her birthday with an ice-cream outing in NYC.

On Media Frenzy

Katie, who married Tom Cruise in 2006 with the former couple divorcing in 2012, remains a target for the paparazzi, with the media regularly nosing around her personal life.

"I've gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life," she added, continuing: "And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don't want to leave the house because it's just too much. You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your own terms. I feel like I'm finally figuring that out."

