A new installments of the successful Muppets franchise is coming to Disney+ in the form of a Haunted Mansion themed Halloween special.

Decades after the series was first launched by Jim Henson in 1955, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and their friends, as well as Skai Jackson and others, will be featured in a 49-minute special that will go down in history as one of the great Ed Asner's final works before his death.

But this one will be based around the character of Gonzo.