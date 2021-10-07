Courtney Williams' Agent Slams Dream's Decision Not To Bring All-Star Back After Brawl Video Surfaced

Veteran guard Courtney Williams suddenly became the center of controversy after a video of her and Atlanta Dream teammate Crystal Bradford surfaced on the internet. In a video posted on Twitter, Williams and Bradford were featured engaging in a brawl with a group of women outside a club.
Though the incident took place five months ago, Williams and Bradford's participation in the fistfight didn't sit well with the Dream. After the video went viral, the Dream have decided to part ways with Williams and Bradford.