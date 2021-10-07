Trending Stories
Where Is Buster Murdaugh, Did He Kill Stephen Smith?

Alexander Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, Maggie Murdaugh pose for a photograph.
[YouTube][Island Packet]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

The Murdaugh family, a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty that goes back to Randolph Murdaugh, has captured the nation's attention due to its involvement in several suspicious deaths.

Most notably, Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head in September but survived. At first, he blamed the shooting on an unidentified man but then admitted to participating in a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Alex's wife Maggie and son Paul were shot to death in June, while his other son Buster has been accused of killing 19-year-old Stephen Smith.

Where is Buster Murdaugh now and did he really kill Smith?

Who Is Buster Murdaugh?

Richard Alexander Buster Murdaugh, who is 25 years old, was listed in 2018 as a graduating senior from Wofford College’s Government and International Affairs programs, according to The Island Packet.

Murdaugh was allegedly kicked out out of the University of South Carolina School of Law for plagiarism.

University spokesman Jeffrey Stensland told the publication that "a student by the name of Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr. attended the University of South Carolina School of Law from Fall 2018 to Spring 2019," but declined to say whether Murdaugh left the school due to disciplinary action, citing student privacy laws.

$100K Reward

This summer, Alex and Buster Murdaugh offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

The reward expired on September 30, as WSPA reported, and no arrests have been made in the case as of yet.

"We are disappointed that no one has stepped forward with any leads to solve the murder and claim the $100,000 reward At this time the family is evaluating what additional steps can be taken to solve the murders of Maggie and Paul," Alex Murdaugh's spokesperson said in a statement.

Where Is Buster?

The Daily Mail recently spotted Buster at his family's Edisto Island property in South Carolina.

"I have no interest in commenting on any of y'all's questions," he told reporters when approached for comment.

The tabloid nonetheless snapped a number of photos showing Buster casually dressed, loading his belongings into a Cadillac.

Buster has stayed out of the spotlight amid controversies involving his family. Prior to being spotted by The Daily Mail, he was seen at his brother Paul and mother Maggie's funeral service.

Did Buster Kill Stephen Smith?

Stephen Smith
[YouTube][Island Packet]

Stephen Smith's body was found with a fatal head wound on a road in Hampton County, South Carolina in 2015.

Law enforcement claims Smith died after being hit by a vehicle, but his mother believes her son was murdered over his sexual orientation.

Reports from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hampton County Sheriff's office, and a Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation officer all suggest that Smith was not struck by a vehicle but actually murdered.

Buster Murdaugh and Smith were allegedly friends, but some claim they were in a relationship and believe Buster murdered him.

