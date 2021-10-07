Where Is Buster Murdaugh, Did He Kill Stephen Smith?

The Murdaugh family, a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty that goes back to Randolph Murdaugh, has captured the nation's attention due to its involvement in several suspicious deaths.

Most notably, Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head in September but survived. At first, he blamed the shooting on an unidentified man but then admitted to participating in a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Alex's wife Maggie and son Paul were shot to death in June, while his other son Buster has been accused of killing 19-year-old Stephen Smith.

Where is Buster Murdaugh now and did he really kill Smith?