Man Accused Of Killing Instagram Influencer Wife Dead Of Suicide

On November 27, 2020, Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was reported missing after spending Thanksgiving with a group of friends.

The next morning, a City of Houston public works employee found her body near the Katy Freeway and Eldridge Parkway, when he saw her feet in the bushes.

Alexis Sharkey, who was 26 years old, had no visible injuries, but authorities later established that she died of strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

Her husband Thomas Sharkey was the main suspect -- he is now dead.

