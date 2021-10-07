Trending Stories
Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Celebrities

Jenelle Evans Flaunts Massive Fish Catch In Skimpy Bikini

Football

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Celebrities

January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

Hawks' Trae Young Is Fifth-Best Point Guard In 2021-22 Season, According To 'CBS Sports'

Trae Young running the offense
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20170329_MCDAAG_Trae_Young_dribbling.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

From the time he was selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has shown huge potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. In just three years of playing, Young has already made several accomplishments, including being named All-Rookie First Team in 2019, earning his first All-Star recognition in 2020, and leading the Hawks to the playoffs last season.

Though he still has plenty of things that he needs to work on his game, the 23-year-old point guard is already being mentioned in the same conversation as some of the biggest names in the NBA.

Trae Young Considered A Top-5 PG In 2021-22 Season

Trae Young lays up the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Trae_Young.jpg

Recently, Young made it the list of the league's top 15 point guards in the 2021-22 NBA season. According to Collin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports, Young is the fifth-best point guard this year.

"Young vaulted up this list after a magical run through his first postseason, averaging 28.8 points and 9.5 assists in leading the Hawks to within two wins of the Finals," Ward Henninger wrote. "What makes Young special is his ability to manipulate the entire floor out of pick-and-roll, getting into the paint for his virtually unstoppable floater and drawing fouls at a rate almost hard to believe for a finesse player."

Four Players Who Rank Higher Than Trae Young

Luka Doncic taking a free throw
Shutterstock | 3708479

Aside from Young, another player from the 2018 NBA Draft class was included in the top five of CBS Sports' list of best point guards in the 2021-22 NBA season - Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic, who is ranked No. 2 by CBS Sports, was a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team. He was also chosen as the Rookie of the Year in 2019 instead of Young.

Other players who are in the top five are Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (No. 1), Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3), and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets (No. 4).

Allen Iverson Praising Trae Young

Allen Iverson dribbles the ball for the Detroit Pistons
Wikimedia

With his impressive performance in his first three years in the league, there's no doubt that Young has already surpassed the expectations from him as a lottery pick. As of now, he's not only catching the attention of active players but also some of the NBA legends like Allen Iverson. In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, which is posted on Youtube, Iverson offered some praise and love for Young.

“I don’t see no flaws," Iverson said, as quoted by Sportscasting. "You know what I mean? All I know is he’s just going to keep getting better and better. So all I would say is just keep doin’ what you’re doin’."

Trae Young Suffers Injury In Preseason Opener

The Hawks didn't only suffer a blowout loss against the Miami Heat in the preseason opener, but they also lost Young to an injury. In the third quarter, Young was brought to the locker room and never returned to play again after suffering a right quad contusion.

Young was also unable to attend the Hawks' second preseason game where they got defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he assured their fans that he would be ready to play when the regular season officially begins.

Latest Headlines

Where Is Buster Murdaugh, Did He Kill Stephen Smith?

October 7, 2021

Man Accused Of Killing Instagram Influencer Wife Dead Of Suicide

October 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Showing Potential To Become 'Pelicans Third Option' In 2021-22 Season

October 7, 2021

Brittany Murphy Documentary Investigates Her Death & 'Disturbed' Husband Simon Monjack's Past

October 7, 2021

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns In Windswept Beach Snap

October 7, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Reacts to Elton John Drama With Lisa Rinna

October 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.