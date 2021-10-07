Hawks' Trae Young Is Fifth-Best Point Guard In 2021-22 Season, According To 'CBS Sports'

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20170329_MCDAAG_Trae_Young_dribbling.jpg

JB Baruelo

From the time he was selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has shown huge potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. In just three years of playing, Young has already made several accomplishments, including being named All-Rookie First Team in 2019, earning his first All-Star recognition in 2020, and leading the Hawks to the playoffs last season.

Though he still has plenty of things that he needs to work on his game, the 23-year-old point guard is already being mentioned in the same conversation as some of the biggest names in the NBA.

Trae Young Considered A Top-5 PG In 2021-22 Season

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Trae_Young.jpg

Recently, Young made it the list of the league's top 15 point guards in the 2021-22 NBA season. According to Collin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports, Young is the fifth-best point guard this year.

"Young vaulted up this list after a magical run through his first postseason, averaging 28.8 points and 9.5 assists in leading the Hawks to within two wins of the Finals," Ward Henninger wrote. "What makes Young special is his ability to manipulate the entire floor out of pick-and-roll, getting into the paint for his virtually unstoppable floater and drawing fouls at a rate almost hard to believe for a finesse player."

Four Players Who Rank Higher Than Trae Young

Shutterstock | 3708479

Aside from Young, another player from the 2018 NBA Draft class was included in the top five of CBS Sports' list of best point guards in the 2021-22 NBA season - Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic, who is ranked No. 2 by CBS Sports, was a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team. He was also chosen as the Rookie of the Year in 2019 instead of Young.

Other players who are in the top five are Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (No. 1), Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3), and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets (No. 4).

Allen Iverson Praising Trae Young

Wikimedia

With his impressive performance in his first three years in the league, there's no doubt that Young has already surpassed the expectations from him as a lottery pick. As of now, he's not only catching the attention of active players but also some of the NBA legends like Allen Iverson. In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, which is posted on Youtube, Iverson offered some praise and love for Young.

“I don’t see no flaws," Iverson said, as quoted by Sportscasting. "You know what I mean? All I know is he’s just going to keep getting better and better. So all I would say is just keep doin’ what you’re doin’."

Trae Young Suffers Injury In Preseason Opener

The Hawks didn't only suffer a blowout loss against the Miami Heat in the preseason opener, but they also lost Young to an injury. In the third quarter, Young was brought to the locker room and never returned to play again after suffering a right quad contusion.

Young was also unable to attend the Hawks' second preseason game where they got defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he assured their fans that he would be ready to play when the regular season officially begins.

Read Next

Football

Raiders HC Jon Gruden Breaks Silence On Controversial Email, 'I Am Not A Racist'

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Football

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Could Sign Cam Newton After Russell Wilson Suffers Injury

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.