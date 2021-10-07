Arlington School Shooting Update: Timothy George Simpkins' Family Says He Was Bullied

Four people were hurt Wednesday morning during a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, after one student pulled out a gun during a fight.

That student was later identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. He was taken into police custody after turning himself in.

According to authorities, Simpkins has been booked into the Arlington City Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Below is the latest update on the case.