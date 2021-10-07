Trending Stories
Arlington School Shooting Update: Timothy George Simpkins' Family Says He Was Bullied

Timothy George Simpkins
[YouTube][ABC News]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

Four people were hurt Wednesday morning during a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, after one student pulled out a gun during a fight.

That student was later identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. He was taken into police custody after turning himself in.

According to authorities, Simpkins has been booked into the Arlington City Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Below is the latest update on the case.

Motive

Simpkins's motivations remain unknown, according to police, but members of his family claim he was constantly bullied and even robbed by his peers.

"At the end of the day my lil cousin was bullied. I don’t know to feel about this he not no bad kid," cousin Cint Wheat wrote on Facebook, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

A woman who identified herself as Simpkins’ mother also said he was bullied by classmates, but refused to provide more details about the alleged bullying.

The family spoke with the press on Thursday -- watch the video below.

Bullied, Robbed

Family member Carol Harrison Lafayette claims Simpkins was robbed prior to the incident.

"He was robbed. It was recorded. It happened not just once, it happened twice. He was scared, he was afraid," Lafayette stated, before apologizing and asking for forgiveness.

"There is no justification of anybody … being hurt. We have to take a look at the fact that bullying is real. And it takes us all. And I do apologize. We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt."

Fight Led To Shooting

Donald Williams, Mansfield ISD’s associate superintendent of communications, was asked to confirm if Simpkins was indeed bullied.

"What I will say to that is we take the safety and security of our students in our faculty and staff seriously," Williams said.

As The New York Post reported, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye confirmed at a press conference Wednesday that the shooting stemmed from a fight, as video footage posted to social media suggests.

"I can confirm that we are aware of both videos and we believe they show the fight that took place this morning prior to the shooting," he said.

Victims

Police outside Timberview high school.
[YouTube][ABC News]

A 15-year-old boy Simpkins shot remains in critical condition and doctors are reportedly fighting for his life. A 25-year-old man who was also shot, apparently a teacher, is in good condition, according to latest information.

A teenage girl was injured, but not struck by gunfire, according to police, while a pregnant teacher that fell during the incident appears to be doing well.

Teachers reacted quickly during the incident. As WRTV Indianapolis reported via Twitter, teacher Dale Topham quickly built a makeshift barricade in his classroom as soon as he heard the gunshots.

