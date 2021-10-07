NBA Rumors: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Showing Potential To Become 'Pelicans Third Option' In 2021-22 Season

Since being selected as the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker continues to show improvements with his game. After receiving an increased playing time last season, Alexander-Walker showed a better performance compared to his rookie year. In 46 games, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With the departure of Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe this summer, Alexander-Walker is expected to have a much bigger role in New Orleans in the 2021-22 NBA season.