Brittany Murphy Documentary Investigates Her Death & 'Disturbed' Husband Simon Monjack's Past

Helmed by Cynthia Hill, the Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions documentary exposes "chilling details" about Murphy and Monjack's marriage, as well as disquieting elements from his relationship with former fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale. According to the New Zealand Herald, Monjack's mother Linda and her brother James also participated in the film, alongside the British screenwriter's ex.

It has been reported that, in the docuseries, the trio gives testimony to Monjack's shady past, with Ragsdale claiming he abandoned her while she was pregnant with his child after promising to meet her when she moved to New York.

"When I got to my little studio in New York, I called him and he answered. I said, 'Simon, I've made it to...' and before I could get that sentence out, he hung up on me," said Ragsdale. "He left me pregnant and abandoned."