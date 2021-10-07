Brittany Murphy Documentary Investigates Her Death & 'Disturbed' Husband Simon Monjack's Past

Twelve years ago this December, Murphy was found unresponsive at her West Hollywood, Los Angeles home, reportedly in bed surrounded by medical supplies, an oxygen machine, clothes, and cosmetics. She later died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from untreated pneumonia, anemia, and accidental drug overdose, with a coroner telling The New York Times her cause of death was “community-acquired pneumonia.”
"Her death was was so bizarre and there are so many twists and turns," says What Happened, Brittany Murphy? executive producer Buddy Day.
A few months later, Monjack was discovered dead in the couple's home in very similar circumstances. While their shocking deaths sparked poisoning rumors, Dr. Cyril Wecht, the forensic pathologist hired by Murphy's father Angelo Bertolotti to reexamine the case, said the couple's passing was due to their "slovenly, shoddy existence."
“Brittany had severe anemia and suffered from malnutrition. They lived an incredibly slovenly, shoddy existence despite their celebrity and, presumably, their financial means. They were living in a very unhygienic way, almost as if they were impoverished migrants."
Meanwhile, Murphy's step-brother, Tony Bertolotti, is convinced the Hollywood star was murdered, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.
The HBO documentary, which promises to "go beyond conspiracy theories," takes a look at Murphy's final days and the impact the actress -- who "was loved by everyone" --
had on the people who knew her.
"Everyone was so consistent when they would describe her," said Hill, who stressed the importance of remembering Murphy's kindness. "She was so generous, caring and always thinking about everybody else and I think sometimes that gets forgotten because of all the mystery surrounding her death."