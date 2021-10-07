Investigators Claim To Have Identified Zodiac Killer

The mysterious and elusive Zodiac Killer, who operated in Northern California in the 1960s, remains one of the world's most infamous murderers.

The Zodiac Killer targeted mostly young couples and murdered five known victims in the San Francisco Bay Area, but once claimed he killed as many as 37 people.

The Zodiac Killer sent taunting letters to the press, some of which included cryptograms, threatening to go on killing sprees unless they are printed.

The authorities have been trying to identify the Zodiac Killer for decades. A team of investigators now claims to have done just that.

