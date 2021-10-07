Carmelo Anthony Says Decision To Join LeBron James On LA Lakers 'Not Just Basketball'

Almost two decades since they both entered the league in 2003, veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony has finally agreed to team up with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony was originally against the idea of joining forces with James despite LeBron's multiple attempts to recruit him as his teammate. However, this summer, Anthony did no longer think twice before he joined James' team.

In the first week of the 2021 free agency, Anthony signed a one-year contract to help James and the Lakers reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.