Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Worries While Tugging Down Pantyhose In Underwear

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

Football

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Kim Kardashian Promotes Essential Nudes In Skintight Dress

Kim Kardashian headshot
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is making it business as usual despite being "nervous" ahead of this weekend's Saturday Night Live appearance. The makeup mogul, 40, has been making headlines for rocking yet more head-turning and Balenciaga-branded looks on the streets of New York City, but over in the digital space, it's been less covered-up as the reality star continues to promote her KKW Beauty fragrances.

Just yesterday, a photo of the KUWTK star was sent out to promote a scent from her Essential Nudes range. Check it out below.

100% Nude Silk

Kim Kardashian jeans selfie
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kardashian, who has been including her sisters in promotions for best-selling fragrance line KKW Beauty and has a collab with 65-year-old mom Kris Jenner, posed in the usual, clean, and crisp manner seen on her brand's IG.

Holding up a tiny tan bottle of her 100% Nude Silk scent, the mom of four posed in a low-cut and tan dress likely from her SKIMS range, also sporting a full and plump nude pout, plus her raven locks worn down.

See The Photo Below

Shouting out her latest KKW Fragrance addition, Kim wrote: "100% Nude Silk. This balmy, feminine scent will wash over you with waves of freshly cut florals and sensual nectars. Tap to shop!"

Nude Silk forms part of a collection of scents shaping the Essential Nudes line, including Nude Sand, Nude Soleil, and Nude Suede. It looks like fans are already shopping - "Just ordered 4 of these because I’m so obsessed," one replied. "This one is so soft and calming," another said. More after the snap.

Launching Fragrance During The Pandemic

Kim Kardashian in a closet wearing a dress
KimKardashian/Instagram

2021 has brought Kim's collaboration with "momager" Kris Jenner. Speaking to Allure about the KKW x Kris launch, Kim revealed the adjustments her business has been forced to make amid lock-downs.

"Definitely had to do all of our meetings over Zoom," she said. "We also would have maybe done a different press situation in person. Everything is normally in person — that's just how we do it, but we've had this launch planned out for a while and, luckily, the KKW factories and fulfillment centers are still open and operating, which is something I feel really blessed for."

Calls Collection 'So Me'

Kim, who puts her personal edge into everything from her KKW Beauty brand to her 2019-founded SKIMS one, revealed she felt the Essential Nudes collection is so "me" as she launched the range this year.

“I wanted to create a collection that is so me,” she said in a press release. “All four scents are airy and feminine, but very different from each other.”

“Nude Soleil is warm and rich, while Nude Silk is more fresh and juicy. Nude Suede has this deep velvety aroma, with notes of golden Ylang Ylang and Tuberose...Nude Sand is soft and woody with notes of peony and tonka," the Calabasas-based star added.

Latest Headlines

Jenelle Evans Flaunts Massive Fish Catch In Skimpy Bikini

October 7, 2021

Tom Brady's Kids: How Many Children Does The NFL Legend Have?

October 7, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Criticized For Underwear Flash In Open Coat

October 7, 2021

Britney Spears Worries While Tugging Down Pantyhose In Underwear

October 7, 2021

DJ Pauly D's Dating History: The Girls Before Nikki Hall & Rumored Engagement

October 7, 2021

Erika Jayne Nearly Prompted Sutton Stracke to Quit 'RHOBH'

October 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.