Tom Brady's Kids: How Many Children Does The NFL Legend Have?

Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

NFL legend Tom Brady truly seems to have it all. The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner is married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 41, with the two sharing a rock-solid relationship for the past 14 years and counting. They're also proud parents to two gorgeous children, a boy and a girl.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who boasts a net worth of $250 million, also has an older son, whom he shares with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady often posts photos of his children on his Instagram page for his 10.2 million followers.

Scroll for adorable family snaps of Tom Brady's kids!

John Edward Thomas Moynahan

Tom Brady's eldest son, Jack, goes horseback riding.
Tom Brady | Instagram

Brady's eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born on August 22, 2007, after the split of his parents, who were together between 2004 and 2006. When news of the pregnancy first broke out, the professional athlete had been dating Bundchen for two months. The NFL star and the former Victoria's Secret Angel handled the situation gracefully, although it was certainly a big adjustment.

"We were forced into this very important thing that was happening in our life at a new point in our relationship,” Brady opened up about the experience. “I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was, I would say, not a very easy one.”

Brady is immensely proud of his son, and he and Moynahan are doing a fantastic job co-parenting the 14-year-old, who goes by the name of "Jack." The NFL player paid a sweet tribute to his boy on his birthday this year, writing on Instagram: "I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives."

Jack also seems to have a close relationship with his younger siblings and is always present for big family moments, judging from Brady's and Bundchen's Instagram feeds. The supermodel likes referring to him as her “bonus child" and has said that "he expanded my heart in ways I didn't know [were] possible."

"We are all so lucky to have you in our lives," Bundchen gushed over Jack in a birthday post of her own, given below. "Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"

Benjamin Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and their son, Benjamin Brady, eat cake in family selfie.
Gisele Bundchen | Instagram

The NFL star's second son, Benjamin Brady, was born on December 8, 2009, almost 10 months after his parents tied the knot in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The newlyweds also enjoyed an exotic wedding in Costa Rica in April that year and later welcomed their first child together.

Benjamin, who will turn 12 this year, was lavished by his parents with a heartwarming birthday tribute in December. Taking to Instagram, Brady shared a solo snap of the birthday boy, writing: "Happy 11th birthday Benny!! Such a sweet, loving boy you are! We are so blessed to have you as our son!"

Meanwhile, Bundchen posted a shot of her and Benjamin hugging in the water after a swimming session. "Happy birthday my sweet little angel!" she captioned the photo.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the children straight from the supermodel's Instagram feed!

Vivian Lake Brady

Gisele Bundchen and her kids, Benjamin and Vivian Brady, take a selfie to support Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gisele Bundchen | Instagram

On December 5, 2012, Brady became a father for the third time, welcoming his only daughter, Vivian Lake. The youngest of the Brady brood came into the world exactly three years after her brother Benjamin was born, with the two having back-to-back birthdays that their doting parents always celebrate on social media.

For her last anniversary, Vivian's supermodel-mom posted a gorgeous, sunkissed snap of the two of them together. "Happy birthday my little sunshine!" Bundchen wrote in the caption.

Likewise, Brady penned a heartwarming birthday message for his little girl that read: "HBD 8th birthday Vivi! You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)!"

He uploaded a photo of Vivian and Benjamin, which you can see below.

Tom Brady's Blended Family

Tom Brady kneels on the gridiron with wife Gisele Bundchen, sons John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Benjamin Brady, and daughter Vivian Lake Brady huddled around him.
Tom Brady | Instagram

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appears to have struck gold both in his professional and personal life, and the close bond that all of his children share speaks volumes of his and his wife's excellent parenting. The family has a great relationship with Brady's ex-girlfriend, who is also happily married -- she wed Andrew Frankel in 2015.

The 50-year-old I, Robot actress, whose Blue Bloods show is currently in production for its fifth season, spoke fondly of her son’s blended family in 2011, telling More magazine at the time: “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

Likewise, Bundchen only had affectionate things to say about Moynahan in a 2018 interview with People.

“I’m so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]."

