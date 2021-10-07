Tom Brady's Kids: How Many Children Does The NFL Legend Have?

Brady's eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, was born on August 22, 2007, after the split of his parents, who were together between 2004 and 2006. When news of the pregnancy first broke out, the professional athlete had been dating Bundchen for two months. The NFL star and the former Victoria's Secret Angel handled the situation gracefully, although it was certainly a big adjustment.

"We were forced into this very important thing that was happening in our life at a new point in our relationship,” Brady opened up about the experience. “I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was, I would say, not a very easy one.”

Brady is immensely proud of his son, and he and Moynahan are doing a fantastic job co-parenting the 14-year-old, who goes by the name of "Jack." The NFL player paid a sweet tribute to his boy on his birthday this year, writing on Instagram: "I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives."

Jack also seems to have a close relationship with his younger siblings and is always present for big family moments, judging from Brady's and Bundchen's Instagram feeds. The supermodel likes referring to him as her “bonus child" and has said that "he expanded my heart in ways I didn't know [were] possible."

"We are all so lucky to have you in our lives," Bundchen gushed over Jack in a birthday post of her own, given below. "Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"