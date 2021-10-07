Jenelle Evans Flaunts Massive Fish Catch In Skimpy Bikini

Jenelle Evans is big-time impressing fans with her massive fish catch while rocking a tiny mismatched bikini on the beach. The 29-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star continues to make headlines for living her best life since leaving the franchise that made her famous, with a new photo this week showing her looking happy, healthy, and definitely productive.

Jenelle has been upping the swimwear action on her Instagram these past weeks, and the latest two-piece once again had fans asking where she shopped it.