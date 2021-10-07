Trending Stories
Jenelle Evans Flaunts Massive Fish Catch In Skimpy Bikini

Jenelle Evans smiles close up
JenelleEvans/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jenelle Evans is big-time impressing fans with her massive fish catch while rocking a tiny mismatched bikini on the beach. The 29-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star continues to make headlines for living her best life since leaving the franchise that made her famous, with a new photo this week showing her looking happy, healthy, and definitely productive.

Jenelle has been upping the swimwear action on her Instagram these past weeks, and the latest two-piece once again had fans asking where she shopped it.

She's Quite The Catch

Jenelle Evans tank selfie
JenelleEvans/Instagram

Scroll for the snap. Evans has been flaunting both her curves and her country lifestyle of late, posting family lake trips with husband David Eason, plus her three kids. The ex-MTV face's photos yesterday showed her confidently posing on soft sands while backed by thick trees - immediately noticeable, was the big fish Jenelle had caught herself.

The JE Cosmetics founder smiled while holding up her catch and wearing a plunging and thin-strapped pink bikini top, plus cute floral-patterned bottoms with a v finish.

See The Snap Below

Jenelle made sure her famous tattoos were on show - she also included one family member with a swipe right. Here, youngest daughter Ensley was seen playing around in the sand and near a multicolor beach chair as mom Jenelle shoved the ginormous fish towards the camera.

Addressing her 2.8 million followers, Evans wrote: "Caught a catfish over the weekend at the river! Ensley’s face in the second pic… honestly I was just as scared as her. 😂🎣." More after the pics - make sure to swipe.

Showing Off 'Healthier' Body

Jenelle Evans in bikini on the beach
JenelleEvans/Instagram

Last month, and back at the lake for another bikini show-off, Jenelle proudly informed fans that she's been taking active steps to lead a healthier and less-obsessive lifestyle.

"Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out!" she said while stunning in her two-piece. "Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion," she added.

Stalking Kailyn Lowry?

Known for her co-star feuds back on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has been making headlines for continuing to lash out at the cast - including current face and mom of four Kailyn Lowry. Per The Hollywood Gossip, Jenelle had it in for Pothead haircare founder Lowry last month after an old video saw the blonde unable to remember David Eason's name - Kailyn called him a "f-cking psycopath."

"Before we bring up sh-t from years ago, let's see what you're currently up to, Kail!" Jenelle said.

