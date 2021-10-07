Erika Jayne Nearly Prompted Sutton Stracke to Quit 'RHOBH'

Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke's feud was one of the most tense storylines of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- and one that nearly led Stracke to quit her role on the show.

During an appearance on Us Weekly's podcast, Getting Real With the Real Housewives, earlier this month, Stracke was asked if she ever questioned her future with the show due to the drama she faced with Jayne throughout season 11.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Stracke said.