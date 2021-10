Amelia Hamlin had her own followers turning against her recently, this as a plunging underwear look came with a "coat check" joke. The 20-year-old model, posting to Instagram shortly before her split from 38-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick, was in full promo mode for the Boux Avenue underwear brand she fronts, with the sizzling photo showing off the star's sensational figure and womanly curves.

While the shot got the thumbs-up from mom Lisa Rinna, not everyone was digging what they were seeing.