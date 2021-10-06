After Failed NBA Return, Michael Beasley Joins Forces With JJ Barea In Puerto Rico

Since becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019, former Los Angeles Lakers power forward Michael Beasley has been finding his way back into the NBA. After playing for their Summer League team this offseason, there were growing optimism that Beasley would be part of the Portland Trail Blazers' training camp roster.

Unfortunately, the veteran big man was unable to secure a training camp invitation from the Trail Blazers and other teams in the NBA which made him decide to continue his basketball career somewhere else.