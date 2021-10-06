Trending Stories
After Failed NBA Return, Michael Beasley Joins Forces With JJ Barea In Puerto Rico

Michael Beasley wearing Team USA jersey
Wikimedia Commons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019, former Los Angeles Lakers power forward Michael Beasley has been finding his way back into the NBA. After playing for their Summer League team this offseason, there were growing optimism that Beasley would be part of the Portland Trail Blazers' training camp roster.

Unfortunately, the veteran big man was unable to secure a training camp invitation from the Trail Blazers and other teams in the NBA which made him decide to continue his basketball career somewhere else.

Michael Beasley Heading To Puerto Rico

Michael Beasley during his time with the Knicks
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Michael_Beasley8_(cropped).jpg

After another failed attempt to return to the NBA, Beasley decide to take his talent to Puerto Rico. According to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, the 32-year-old power forward has recently agreed to sign a contract with Puerto Rican club Cangrejeros de Santurce.

Cangrejeros de Santurce is one of the teams that are playing in the professional basketball league Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) of Puerto Rico. As Carchia noted, Beasley would be joining the Cangrejeros de Santurce in time before the BSN Playoffs 2021 starts next weekend.

Michael Beasley Helps Cangrejeros de Santurce Make Deep Playoff Run

Michael Beasley taking a free throw
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Michael_Beasley_Heat.jpg

Beasley may currently don't have a place in the NBA, but he would be an incredible addition to the Cangrejeros de Santurce. Beasley was the second overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. Though he was not as a successful as Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love and Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, both who were from the same draft class as him, Beasley's NBA experience would help the Cangrejeros de Santurce make a deep playoff run this season.

Aside from the Lakers, Beasley also played for the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the New York Knicks.

Michael Beasley's On-Court Impact On Cangrejeros de Santurce

Beasley's arrival would significantly improve the Cangrejeros de Santurce's performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor-spacer. In his 11 years in the NBA, Beasley had a career average of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

This wouldn't be the first time that Beasley would play in an international league. Beasley has spent three seasons representing multiple teams in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Michael Beasley Teaming Up With JJ Barea In Puerto Rico

JJ Barea making plays for the Mavericks
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:JJ_Barea.jpg

Beasley won't have a hard time making himself comfortable in Puerto Rico. Aside from his three years of experience playing in the CBA, there's also another former NBA player on Cangrejeros de Santurce's roster. On Twitter, Marc Stein of New York Times revealed that Beasley would play in Puerto Rico alongside former Dallas Mavericks point guard JJ Barea with Cangrejeros de Santurce.

Unlike Beasley, Barea is no longer new in BSN nor with Cangrejeros de Santurce. Before he entered the league in 2006, Barea played one season with Cangrejeros de Santurce.

