Justin Bieber's Penis Size Confirmed in Photos

Justin Bieber and his varying-sized bulge definitely turned heads when Calvin Klein cherry-picked him for an underwear campaign. The 25-year-old pop star, now gearing up for the release of new Amazon Prime Video movie Justin Bieber: Our World likely has fans remembering 2015, when allegedly edited vs. untouched photos showed the "Peaches" singer in his underpants.

Justin was also alleged to have had body hair edited in to make him look more manly, with the shots possibly impressing female fans - this, prior to Justin marrying model Hailey Bieber in 2018.