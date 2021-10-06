Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jenelle Evans Flaunts Massive Fish Catch In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Spurs In Proposed 'Win-Win Deal'

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Football

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Celebrities

McKayla Maroney Rocks Hot Pink Bikini To Welcome October

Justin Bieber's Penis Size Confirmed in Photos

Justin Bieber close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Justin Bieber and his varying-sized bulge definitely turned heads when Calvin Klein cherry-picked him for an underwear campaign. The 25-year-old pop star, now gearing up for the release of new Amazon Prime Video movie Justin Bieber: Our World likely has fans remembering 2015, when allegedly edited vs. untouched photos showed the "Peaches" singer in his underpants.

Justin was also alleged to have had body hair edited in to make him look more manly, with the shots possibly impressing female fans - this, prior to Justin marrying model Hailey Bieber in 2018.

A Bigger Bulge?

Justin Bieber indoor selfie
JustinBieber/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. The ad showed Justin posing for #mycalvins, a campaign since promoted by the likes of model Kendall Jenner and teen pop icon Billie Eilish. Justin was shot in black-and-white and while only in white briefs with the Calvin Klein logo across the stretchy waistband - quite the bulge was also on show.

A side-by-side image, however, highlights a different Bieber. Here, the former floppy-haired icon was looking less defined at the chest and definitely less well-endowed. Scroll for more.

Reportedly A Jerk On-Set

Justin, who has been cleaning up his image and recently saw 25-year-old wife Hailey clap back over allegations that his marriage to her is unstable, was reported to be, well, not the most pleasant on-set.

"He was basically a douche. He hit on [fellow model] Lara several times and she had to stop him, basically calling him out on being just a child," a source claims. Justin is said to have denied the photos are real, but fans can still form opinions over the alleged pics.

Reflecting On Superstardom

Justin Bieber and Hailey in the street
Shutterstock | 1486838

2015 also marked Bieber opening up to Interview Mag - while nowhere near as famous as he is now, Justin was already a sensation.

"Honestly, it was never something that I was going to do for a living," he said of his music career. Continuing, he added: "At 13 you’re not even thinking about that, you know? I was just playing for fun and uploading videos on YouTube because I wanted to show my family. That’s when Scooter [Braun] found me."

Realizing This Could Be His 'Life'

The new Balenciaga face, who now comes complete with his popular Drew House clothing line, further said: "So when Scooter was contacting us, I started to think, like, “Wow, this could actually be my life. I could actually do this for a living and make music and travel the world.” So that’s when I started getting excited. And when I moved down to Atlanta, I met Usher …"

Justin continues to make headlines for regular sightings with Hailey, with whom he attended this year's Met Gala.

Latest Headlines

Sixers' Dream Five-Team Blockbuster Would Magically Turn Ben Simmons Into Damian Lillard & Bradley Beal

October 8, 2021

Timothy George Simpkins Released On Bail, Reportedly Enjoys 'Welcome Home' Party

October 8, 2021

Joe Buck's Curse Victimizes Jason Myers In Seahawks' Loss To Rams

October 8, 2021

Government-Funded Trial To Determine If Ivermectin Is Effective Against COVID-19

October 8, 2021

'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Arrested For Fraud Charges

October 8, 2021

Miya Marcano Update: Family Releases Video Of Suspected Killer

October 8, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.