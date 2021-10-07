Trending Stories
Scott Disick Spotted With Leggy Assistant After Amelia Hamlin Split

Scott Disick close up
ScottDisick/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Scott Disick may have gotten dumped by Amelia Hamlin, but the 38-year-old is still surrounding himself with good-looking ladies. Earlier this week, the Talentless founder, who boasts a net worth of $45 million, was spotted shopping at designer Tom Ford on swanky Rodeo Drive in L.A., and he was with his Kardashian lookalike assistant, who had her killer pins on show in cut-off shorts.

Scott has yet to address reports 20-year-old ex-girlfriend Amelia was the one ending the relationship, although sources are expressly claiming the Boux Avenue influencer ditched him.

Spotted With Assistant After Breakup

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin by ocean
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Scott and Amelia, first linked in 2020, largely made headlines for their near-20-year age gap. Amelia, daughter to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was just 19 when she began dating Disick, himself known for dating model Sofia Richie, also 19 when she began her romance with him.

Photos showed Scott in camo pants and a loud splash-print t-shirt, plus a khaki jacket and shades. He was with what looked like security, plus his "faithful" assistant, per The Daily Mail.

See The Photos Below

The KUWTK star's assistant's name isn't known, but she's making a name for herself just by the photos. The brunette, who looks a little like Kim Kardashian, wore denim ripped shorts, a white tee, plus a casual open blue shirt. She also rocked a blue-and-white pair of sneakers.

Flashing her toned legs, she further sported a small cream bag worn as a clutch as she carried her phone. Scott kept hydrated with a carry-around water bottle. Click here for the photos, scroll for details of the split.

Dumped By 20-Year-Old Amelia

Sources reporting to Us Weekly state: "Amelia was the one who ended things." The model, who has since traveled to both London and NYC for Fashion Week, posted a cryptic Instagram quote shortly after the split, telling her followers:

“Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart,” adding: “Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.” More photos below.

Getting Back With Kourtney Kardashian?

Scott Disick selfie with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott remains best known for around a decade on and off with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, mother to his three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Fans have been praying the two get back together, but it's unlikely now considering 42-year-old Kourtney is mega loved-up with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Scott co-parent their kids. Scott does not appear to approve of Kourtney's PDAs with Barker, 45, having allegedly texted Kourt's ex Younes Bendjima with what sounded like jealousy earlier this year. Here's Scott's Instagram if you want to check it out.

