NFL Rumors: Steelers Should Replace Ben Roethlisberger With Cam Newton, Former Dolphins Exec Says

Many people were surprised by the New England Patriots' decision to release veteran quarterback Cam Newton this summer. The arrival of Mac Jones, who was selected as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has undeniably made Newton expendable in New England, but most people didn't expect the Patriots to part ways with the veteran quarterback before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

As of now, Newton remains an unrestricted free agent, hoping to find a team that will give him the opportunity to continue his NFL career.