NYPD Union President Resigns After FBI Raids His Home

Ed Mullins, the leader of the the New York Police Department’s Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), resigned Tuesday after Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided his home, and his office.

Mullins was elected president of the SBA nearly two decades ago, back in 2002, and has allegedly long been "a thorn in the side of four commissioners," per New York Magazine.

The SBA is the second-largest police union in New York City. It is famously resistant to any type of reform and represents roughly 35,000 officers.