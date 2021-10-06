Donald Trump Net Worth Revealed As He Falls Off Forbes 400 List

Prior to entering politics, Donald Trump was one of America's best known billionaires, largely because he never shied away from flaunting his wealth and bragging about his alleged business prowess.

In 2016, after surprisingly winning the Republican Party's presidential primaries and the general election, Trump had an opportunity to divest his real estate assets.

But he refused to do so, and that mistake has cost him dearly: For the first time in 25 years, Trump has fallen out of the Forbes 400 list of America's richest people.