Kellogg's Plant Workers Go On Strike

President of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union told The Associated Press that Kellogg's is essentially blackmailing its workers and trying to intimidate them.

He said that Kellogg's "continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades."

To deal with the strikes, the company will try to implement various contingency plans, but union workers will not back down that easily, it seems.