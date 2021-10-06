Kellogg's Plant Workers Go On Strike

Roughly 1,400 Kellogg's workers went on strike Tuesday at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Memphis, Tennessee.
Union workers and the cereal makers have been negotiating pay and benefits (healthcare, holiday and vacation pay, retirement benefits) for more than a year.
It remains unclear how much the supply of Kellogg's signature breakfast products will be disrupted by the strike, but the company has refused to budge, threatening to ship well-paying jobs abroad if workers continue striking.
