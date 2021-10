Jones may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his first three games in the NFL but in their matchup against Brady and the Patriots, he stood out. The recent game between the Patriots and the Buccaneers was supposed to be about Brady's return to New England since they parted ways in the summer of 2020.

However, despite the loss, Ryan Spagnoli of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit believes that Jones successfully stole the show from Brady and "outdueled" him in their first faceoff.

"It was a tough loss, but Jones went toe-to-toe and outdueled Brady — the guy who he spent his childhood idolizing — which is something to build on going forward," Spagnoli wrote.