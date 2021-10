Jessica Simpson might be 41 years old, but her dusty road Daisy Dukes and boots snap just had fans wondering what decade the photo was taken in. The actress and fashion mogul, who was known for her Daisy Dukes back in the 2000s, went full Dukes of Hazzard in a recent Instagram snap promoting her best-selling clothing line, and it was the thumbs-up all-around as fans threw her likes.

Jessica, who dropped 100 pounds in 2019, was also showing she's kept the weight off.