Trending Stories
Celebrities

Robin Thicke Wanted Miley Cyrus 'As Naked As Possible', Per Singer

Celebrities

January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

TV

Angela 'Dawn' Fowler, Robert Heydman: 'Snapped' -- Youth Pastor Kills Hubby For Congregant In South Carolina Murder On Oxygen

Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Stuns In Figure-Hugging Floral Jumpsuit

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Selena Gomez Sizzles In Leather Miniskirt On NYC Streets

Selena Gomez close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Selena Gomez was out of her PUMA sweatpants and slipping into something far more revealing during a recent NYC outing. The 28-year-old "Rare" singer was all legs while heading to a taping of The Late Show in a head-turning look last month, with photos showing the former Disney star all glam in a plunging bustier top paired with a killer leather miniskirt.

Selena, who has been looking over her most iconic looks with Vogue and has regretted some, definitely didn't have anything to worry about with this getup.

Stuns In Plunging Corset & Miniskirt

Selena Gomez sweater selfie
SelenaGomez/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Gomez has been making headlines for being back on screens, both via her Selena + Chef cooking show, plus the new Only Murders In The Building series.

Photographed looking confident and smiling with her bold red lipstick making a bang, Selena stunned while accompanied by security as she headed to the set in the dark. Dark was the color theme, too, as Selena flashed her toned legs in a high-waisted and wraparound miniskirt, one she paired with a busty and low-cut black top.

See The Photos Below

The Rare Beauty founder also sported strappy and heeled sandals for a glitzy finish as she carried a cream handbag adding pops of color to the otherwise uniform black. She wore her dark tresses straight and parted down the middle, plus a little jacket over the bustier to complete the outfit.

The skirt was from a brand everybody knows and half of Hollywood is wearing. Gomez had opted for luxury Italian label Versace, although her bag was Aspinal of London. Scroll for more.

Breaking Down Pressure To Be 'Perfect'

Selena Gomez in strapless dress
Wikimedia

Body positive and a fighter even before receiving her kidney transplant in 2017, Gomez is known for fighting to break down barriers, from beauty to shape. Last year, she launched Rare Beauty, a company giving back via mental health initiatives.

“My main purpose when I started Rare Beauty was to break down the unrealistic standards of beauty we see in society today. There’s so much pressure on us to be “perfect”— I decided to create Rare Beauty to challenge the conversations around beauty,” she told Nylon.

'Not Sexy' Or 'Cool' Enough

The ex to pop star Justin Bieber added: “I hear all day, every day that I’m not sexy enough or cool enough," continuing: “So, I wanted to create a brand to encourage each and every person to be who they are and help eliminate all of that unwanted pressure to look a certain way.”

Selena is fresh from Instagram content promoting both her Rare Beauty brand and the beauty secrets she revealed to Vogue - stress is the worst and sleep is the best.

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Pretty In Pink For A Good Cause

October 6, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Could Swap Dillon Brooks For OG Anunoby

October 6, 2021

Lauren Alaina Stuns In Figure-Hugging Floral Jumpsuit

October 5, 2021

January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

October 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Spurs In Proposed 'Win-Win Deal'

October 5, 2021

NFL Rumors: Anonymous GMs See Saints As 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination For Deshaun Watson

October 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.