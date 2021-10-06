Selena Gomez Sizzles In Leather Miniskirt On NYC Streets

Selena Gomez was out of her PUMA sweatpants and slipping into something far more revealing during a recent NYC outing. The 28-year-old "Rare" singer was all legs while heading to a taping of The Late Show in a head-turning look last month, with photos showing the former Disney star all glam in a plunging bustier top paired with a killer leather miniskirt.

Selena, who has been looking over her most iconic looks with Vogue and has regretted some, definitely didn't have anything to worry about with this getup.