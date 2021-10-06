Elon Musk's Dating History: From His First Wife To Talulah Riley And Grimes

Although Elon Musk is very protective of his privacy -- "I'd rather stick a fork in my hand than write about my personal life," he said in 2010 -- fans drawn by his charismatic personality and incredible accomplishments always want to know more about the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

The 50-year-old billionaire tech mogul, whose net worth of over $210 billion recently earned him the title of richest man in the world, has been divorced three times and is the father of six children.

Musk has just separated from his girlfriend-of-three-years, indie singer Grimes. He has also been linked to a couple of famous Hollywood ladies and reportedly has a list of 10 rules that anyone he dates must follow. Here's a look at his past girlfriends and most important long-term relationships.