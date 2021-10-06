NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Could Swap Dillon Brooks For OG Anunoby

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into the 2021-22 NBA season with the hope of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, though Morant is currently taking the right path to superstardom, the Grizzlies' roster, as currently constructed, may not be enough to help them make a huge noise this year.

If they are serious about at least returning to the playoffs for the second consecutive year, the Grizzlies should strongly consider improving their supporting cast around Morant.