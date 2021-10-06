Trending Stories
Celebrities

Robin Thicke Wanted Miley Cyrus 'As Naked As Possible', Per Singer

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Celebrities

January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

Celebrities

Selena Gomez Sizzles In Leather Miniskirt On NYC Streets

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

British Royals

Meghan Markle Leaked Info To The Press To Bolster Image, New Report Claims

NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Could Swap Dillon Brooks For OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby looking at the scoreboard
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:OG_Anunoby_(41708749222)_(cropped).jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into the 2021-22 NBA season with the hope of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, though Morant is currently taking the right path to superstardom, the Grizzlies' roster, as currently constructed, may not be enough to help them make a huge noise this year.

If they are serious about at least returning to the playoffs for the second consecutive year, the Grizzlies should strongly consider improving their supporting cast around Morant.

Potential Trade Target For Grizzlies - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby wearing a polo shirt
Instagram | OG Anunoby

One of the potential targets for the Grizzlies before the 2022 trade deadline is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Grizzlies would be able to acquire Anunoby from the Raptors.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Grizzlies would be sending a package that includes Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane to the Raptors in exchange for Anunoby and Svi Mykhailiuk. If the trade becomes a reality, Teape believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Grizzlies Turn Dillon Brooks Into Two Deadly Three-Pointers

Dillon Brooks showing a picture of him scoring against the Timberwolves
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dillion_Brooks_with_picture_for_his_Apartment.jpg

Trading Brooks would be a difficult decision for the Grizzlies since he was their second-leading scorer last season next to Morant. However, the proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Grizzlies as it would allow them to turn Brooks into two deadly three-point shooters in Anunoby and Mykhailiuk.

Having reliable floor-spacers like Anunoby and Mykhailiuk on their roster would greatly benefit Morant as they would make it easier for him to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he's trapped by the opposing team's defense.

OG Anunoby Becomes Grizzlies' No. 2 Guy

OG Anunoby wearing red longsleeves
Instagram | OG Anunoby

Aside from being a great three-point shooter, Anunoby would also give the Grizzlies a reliable scorer, a decent rebounder, and a good perimeter defender. Last season, he averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Anunoby may not have shown any signs that he's no longer happy with the Raptors, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of becoming the No. 2 guy in Memphis. Joining a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Raptors?

As of now, the Raptors haven't given any indication that they are planning to move Anunoby before the 2022 trade deadline. However, Teape thinks that the trade package that includes Brooks and Bane would be a "solid" offer the Raptors could get for Anunoby. Brooks is still recovering from an injury but when he's healthy, he would give the Raptors another great two-way contributor.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would be an ideal backcourt partner for Fred VanVleet next season. Meanwhile, Bane would give the Raptors another young and promising talent who could serve as the primary backup for VanVleet.

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez Sizzles In Leather Miniskirt On NYC Streets

October 6, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Pretty In Pink For A Good Cause

October 6, 2021

Lauren Alaina Stuns In Figure-Hugging Floral Jumpsuit

October 5, 2021

January Jones Delights In Plunging Bikini With Halloween Twist

October 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Spurs In Proposed 'Win-Win Deal'

October 5, 2021

NFL Rumors: Anonymous GMs See Saints As 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination For Deshaun Watson

October 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.