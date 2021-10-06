Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Pretty In Pink For A Good Cause

Elizabeth Hurley close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning in a figure-hugging pink dress to show a good heart - and for a good cause. The 56-year-old model and Austin Powers actress, who has been a Global Ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign for years, was all dolled up in pink to show support in a recent Instagram share, one posted over the weekend and bringing a gallery of pink looks from the blue-eyed beauty.

Liz stunned as she ditched the bikinis for something a little more covered up. See the photos below.

All Pretty In Pink

Elizabeth Hurley with ribbon on her hand
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Hurley, whose grandmother died from breast cancer, posted to announce she was unveiling a new breast cancer support center. The swimwear designer is behind the new center in London's King's Cross, and she wore the pink ribbon pin supporting breast cancer campaigns as she attended the event - her Instagram photos showed plenty more, though.

Looking cute and classy in a frilled and mini-length pink dress, Liz also wore strappy red stilettos at the event, although her IG gallery opened with her "favorite memories from previous years."

See Her Photos Below

Liz's opening shot showed her posing by an Empire State Building structure while in a pink dress and pointed-toe stilettos. The ex to actor Hugh Grant included an all-pink-clad gallery with a photo even showing her on the Observation Deck of the Empire State Building as she told fans:

"As the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I’ve had the honour of lighting the @EmpireStateBldg pink for many years, inspiring NYC and our global community to drive action for the cause."

Couldn't Be There 'In Person'

Elizabeth Hurley in sparkly dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Including an apology, as she quickly snagged a like from reality star Lisa Rinna, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder added:

"Although last night I was not able to be there in person, I am thrilled that we are continuing this beautiful, longstanding tradition that was started by Evelyn H. Lauder, and recognizes everyone touched by breast cancer. Here are a few of my favourite memories from previous years."

Hurley's grandmother passed in 1992 as she lost her breast cancer battle. The loss remains with Hurley, who tells fans to "listen" to their doctors.

Says Listen To Your Doctor

Recalling the loss and what she's learned since Elizabeth told Extra:

“Everything’s improved — diagnosis, preventative treatments, it’s all improved — so I would say to people: You have to have hope, you really, really have to have hope. Do what your doctor tells you. You have to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Shortly before posting her gallery, Liz updated while lying back on a pillow and with the breast cancer ribbon painted onto her hand in pink lipstick, this as she marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

