NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Spurs In Proposed 'Win-Win Deal'

Two weeks before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons still continues to be the subject of various trade speculations. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to convince him to stay, the former No. 1 pick looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

As of now, Simmons is being fined for the days that he's not with the team, but he doesn't seem to care about losing money. So far, it seems like the only way for the Sixers to end the ongoing drama in Philadelphia is find Simmons a new home.