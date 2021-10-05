Lauren Alaina Stuns In Figure-Hugging Floral Jumpsuit

Lauren Alaina, shooting up trends with her September-dropped Sitting Pretty On Top of The World album, has been stunning her Instagram followers in a gorgeous and floral jumpsuit, one showing off the blonde's curves and reminding fans she's the picture of health following an eating disorder battle.

Lauren, 26, dropped up to 50 pounds from unhealthy eating habits and bulimia at the of her American Idol tour. Her recovery came after a "wake-up call" from doctors as she was told her bulimia might mean she'd never sing again.