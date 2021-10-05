Brian Laundrie's Sister Speaks Up, Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Update

Florida man Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito went on a cross country in July, but only Laundrie returned home -- in Petito's white Ford Transit van.

Petito's remains were found earlier this month, near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park, while Laundrie has been missing since at least September 14.

Did Laundrie kill Petito? Where is he, and did his parents help him escape? These questions remain unanswered as authorities continued their search for Laundrie.

Here are the latest update on the case.