Brian Laundrie's Sister Speaks Up, Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Update

Florida man Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito went on a cross country in July, but only Laundrie returned home -- in Petito's white Ford Transit van.

Petito's remains were found earlier this month, near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park, while Laundrie has been missing since at least September 14.

Did Laundrie kill Petito? Where is he, and did his parents help him escape? These questions remain unanswered as authorities continued their search for Laundrie.

Here are the latest update on the case.

Laundrie's Sister Speaks Up

Brian's sister Cassie Laundrie spoke to the media Tuesday, saying she has no idea where her brother brother is.

"No, I do not know where Brian is. ... I'd turn him in," Cassie said, as reported by CNN.

"I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I am angry and don't know what to think. ... I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."

Cassie added that she has "been cooperating with the police since day one."

Dog The Bounty Hunter Weighs In

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the search for Laundrie.

In a new interview, Chapman said he believes Laundrie is hiding out somewhere in nature, perhaps in Fort de Soto Park in Pinellas County, which he visited last month with his parents.

"He goes fishing or camping … with his parents, while he’s down here in that camp area, the bomb drops. Brian Laundrie hits national news. They are watching that on television and they’re going, 'oh no,'" Chapman said, per The New York Post.

Is Laundrie Suicidal?

Some have speculated that Laundrie ran away and took his own life after realizing the authorities were after him. According to Chapman, this is highly unlikely, because nothing indicates Laundrie is suicidal.

"I would assume, you know, he is alive. Not alive and doing well but he’s alive. There’s no evidence of him being suicidal like that anywhere. And you know he didn’t say that to anyone," the Dog said.

"If you go to his Instagram pages and look what kind of person he really is and the books that he reads, and especially a very favorite book, [those are] not books for suicidal people," he added.

Where Is Laundrie?

Shutterstock | 1766639

Hiker Dennis Davis claims to have encountered Laundrie on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Davis says he had a brief chat with Laundrie, who asked him for directions, but wasn't making much sense and seemed "worried" about something.

According to Cassie Laundrie, Brian is a "mediocre survivalist."

"It wouldn't surprise me if he could last out there a very long time. But also, I don't think anything would surprise me at this point," she said.

