Omarosa Manigault Newman Says Donald Trump Hides Truth About His Health

Former President Donald Trump has long relied on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent his associates from sharing potentially damaging information about his business and political empires with the public.

Virtually everyone in Trump's orbit has been constrained with an NDA, but a recent court judgment involving former White House adviser and The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman could deal a serious blow to Trump.

Manigault Newman is now free to speak up and divulge Trump's secret -- and she is already doing just that.

Manigault Newman Ruling

In 2018, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit against Manigault Newman claiming that she violated her NDA by releasing the tell-all book Unhinged.

Last week, as The Daily Beast reported, arbitrator Andrew Brown ruled that the NDA went too far and essentially forced Manigault Newman "to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life."

According to Brown, "such a burden is certainly unreasonable" and therefore Trump and his allies had no legal basis to sue the former Apprentice contestant.

'Massive Impact'

According to Manigault Newman, the ruling will "have a massive impact, and it’s because of the way Trump treats people when he’s done with them."

"I really do feel that folks who have been mistreated or embarrassed, who certainly have information to share will go, 'Hmm—well they haven’t heard this story.' There were so many people in the room when he was doing things that were so clearly unlawful, unethical, unhinged --whatever 'un-' you want to use -- especially people in the White House."

Trump's Health

Officially free of legal constraint's, Manigault Newman has already shared new information about Trump.

In a recent interview with Rev. Al Sharpton, Manigault Newman addressed speculation that Trump is looking at launching another White House bid.

"I think, going into 2024, I'm really more concerned that Donald Trump hasn't come forward and talked about his health," she said, as reported by The Hill.

"I don't know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024, and I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before getting into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House," the former White House aide added.

Trump 2024

As The Hill noted, most polls suggest that Republican voters want Trump as their party's presidential nominee in 2024, though he has yet to announce his plans.

But what about Trump's health? Rev. Franklin Graham conceded earlier this year that "everything" depends on Trump's mental and physical fitness, and said he hopes the former president will have "energy and strength" to compete again in 2024.

"You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has," Graham stated.

