Omarosa Manigault Newman Says Donald Trump Hides Truth About His Health

Former President Donald Trump has long relied on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent his associates from sharing potentially damaging information about his business and political empires with the public.

Virtually everyone in Trump's orbit has been constrained with an NDA, but a recent court judgment involving former White House adviser and The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman could deal a serious blow to Trump.

Manigault Newman is now free to speak up and divulge Trump's secret -- and she is already doing just that.

