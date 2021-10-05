NFL Rumors: Anonymous GMs See Saints As 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination For Deshaun Watson

The trade package that consists of Thomas, Williams, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick would definitely be enough for the Saints to convince the Texans to engage in a blockbuster trade. However, before they could execute any type of deal, the Texans would first need to ask the permission of Watson.

Watson has a no-trade clause on his contract that gives him some power to control his next destination. In a recent article, Zennie Abraham of Oakland News Now shared a controversial reason why Watson won't waive his no-trade clause for the Saints.

"Deshaun Watson has zero interest in coming to the Saints because he knows the move would only be to disrupt Jameis Winston from landing a big contract as the Saints signal caller," Abraham wrote. "Watson is more than aware of the racism that has been aimed at Jameis Winston, and wants zero part of a situation where he would be hurting another black quarterback."