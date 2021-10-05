NFL Rumors: Anonymous GMs See Saints As 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination For Deshaun Watson

Veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have been one of the centers of controversies since the 2021 NFL offseason. Watson may be currently healthy, but the Texans don't seem to have any plan of letting him play this season. Though Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury, the Texans opted to use third-string quarterback Davis Mills instead of Watson.
While they are focusing on the development on their young players, the Texans are also active on the trade market finding their disgruntled player a new home.